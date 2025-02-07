A Co Tyrone teenager who repeatedly blew his car horn at police while they were dealing with an incident at Dungannon’s Oak Centre, has been fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local magistrates court.

Patrick Joseph Maughan (19) from Earls Court, Dungannon, admitted a charge of obstructing police on September 1 last year.

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant appeared to know the individuals being dealt with by police, and kept beeping his horn.

He said police signalled for him to stop but he continued sounding his horn before driving off.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Police followed and used their lights and sirens and the defendant’s vehicle eventually stopped.

A defence lawyer said Maughan had, as one of the police officers said in his statement, made a “nuisance of himself”.

He stressed the defendant apologises for his actions.

"What the obstruction amounts to is his beeping of the horn,” the lawyer said.