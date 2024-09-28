Coalisland man who made off from police in Cookstown fined £250 for possessing cannabis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Tyrone man found with a foil wrap in his pocket containing cannabis, has been fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

A lawyer appearing for 26-year-old James Bodak from Station Road in Coalisland, entered a plea to a charge of possessing the drug on April 12 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at approximately 11pm police were on mobile patrol in Cookstown when a vehicle stopped at lights ahead of them.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said police observed the defendant getting out of the vehicle and making off on foot and he was later located nearby.

Counsel said a foil wrap was found in his pocket containing a substance which forensic analysis later showed to be cannabis.

The lawyer added that when interviewed by police Bodak said he did not know anything about the cannabis.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Francis Rafferty allowed the defendant three months to pay.