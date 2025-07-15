Coleraine man is accused of assault on his own grandmother
Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Tuesday by video link from police custody, 23-year-old Ben Chauhan told the clerk “No, not really to be honest with you,” when asked if he understood the charge before the court.
Chauhan, whose address was listed as Tullan’s Park in Coleraine, was charged with common assault of his grandmother on July 13 this year.
Defence solicitor Pearce MacDermott told District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons, that the defendant “understands the charge but not why he has been charged.”
"There is no compliant from the grandmother,” he told the judge.
The lawyer also confirmed that as a result of the alleged assault, Chauhan’s bail address has been revoked, adding that “there is a way forward but the difficulty is the address”.
Giving evidence to the court, a police officer said she believed she could connect Chauhan to the offence.
She conceded that there had been no formal statement, but she added that “there is a body worn account” from the complainant.
That will be reviewed by the PPS, said the officer, further conceding that the case “may not make it through court ultimately”.
Although District Judge Fitzsimmons granted bail in the sum of £300 and adjourned the case to August 11, she told the defendant he would not be released until he had an approved bail address.