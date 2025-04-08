Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cookstown man who ran out of a shop in the town with clothes without attempting to pay for them, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Daniel Charles Ruddy, aged 31, from Dunmore Crescent, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing the clothes, valued £170, belonging to DV8, on February 10 last year.

Ruddy also admitted stealing alcohol, valued £20.54, belonging to Burn Road Filling Station, Cookstown, on November 20, 2023.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of a male entering the DV8 stole and lifting clothes to the value of £170 and running out and not making any attempt to pay.

The lawyer said the defendant was later arrested, but told police that he had no memory of the incident.

The prosecutor said on November 20, 2023, staff at Burn Road Filling Station police were called by staff following the theft of alcohol from the premises, and identified Ruddy from CCTV footage.

When spoken to by police, Ruddy told them he did not have the money and probably did it.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant had been under the influence of drink or drugs at the time of the offences.

He said Ruddy would cooperate with Probation and now had an alternative bail address.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant had previous convictions for theft.

He warned Ruddy that if he committed further offences in all likelihood he would start his sentence at six months.

The judge ordered him to pay compensation totalling £190.54, and allowed him 20 weeks to pay.