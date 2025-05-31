Cookstown nurse was found to be three times over the legal drink driving limit, Dungannon court hears
Paul Monaghan, aged 57, from Knockmoyle, Cookstown, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for being in charge of a car with excess alcohol.
The court heard that shortly before 5.30pm on April 13 last, police attended a report of a collapsed man at Drum Manor Forest Park on Drum Road, Cookstown.
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival they saw an ambulance in attendance with paramedics attending to the defendant who was under the influence of alcohol about one metre from a car.
The lawyer said the keys were round Monaghan’s neck and he was asked to provide a preliminary specimen, which he failed.
Monaghan later proved an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 105mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
A defence lawyer explained the defendant has health difficulties and had a good driving record.