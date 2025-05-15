A judge is to view ‘sensitive video footage’ ahead of a contested preliminary enquiry of a Co Armagh man accused of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual images of a woman.

The case against David Ashley White, aged 33, from Glenholme Park, Lurgan was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday and listed as a preliminary enquiry (PE).

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

However a barrister for White, Mr David McKeown, said the preliminary enquiry is to be contested.

White is accused of a number of offences including domestic abuse, threatening to disclose a sexual image and two counts of disclosing a private sexual photograph. He also faces a charge of voyeurism. The charges are dated between October 31, 2023 and April 15 last year.

A Prosecutor told the court he believed the preliminary enquiry was before the court for a “review” but was then made aware that the defence had the matter before the court for a “substantive contested PE”.

"The difficulty with this one is that there is sensitive video footage which I think Your Worship will require to see. We will need an (PSNI) officer to bring that to court physically and to remain with it while it is played,” said the Prosecutor asking for a date to be fixed for that viewing.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan suggested a PE date with a review date to view the footage.

It was agreed to have the preliminary enquiry on June 4 with the review on May 28.

"I’m happy to view that footage in chambers before the start of court on May 28,” said the District Judge.