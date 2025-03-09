Craigavon man appears in court accused of sexually communicating with a child and possessing indecent photo of a child
Joshua Boyle, aged 23, from Carnreagh, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing three charges.
-
-
Three charges were read out to Boyle. They included one charge of intentionally communicating with a child, with a 14-year-old profile, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification on March 2, 2023.
He faces a second charge of making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child on dates between May 8, 2022 and May 11, 2023.
He faces a third charge of possessing an indecent photo or pseudo photo of a child between the same dates.
A PSNI constable said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the accused before the court.
The case was adjourned until April 11.
Boyle was released on his own bail of £300. He is banned from having unsupervised contact with a person aged under 18.