“If you put a foot out of line within the next three months you will go to prison for six months,” a judge has told a Co Armagh teenager.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Fan, aged 19, from Hillcrest, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison having spent a week in jail.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Fan pleaded guilty to three charges including attempted criminal damage of a door, possession of the Class C drug pregabalin and possession of the Class C drug clonazepam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on Thursday, May 22 this year, at around 11.50pm, Fan’s mother called police to say her son was ‘on drugs and would not leave the house’.

Police described the defendant as ‘heavily under the influence’. “At this stage offences hadn’t been committed and the defendant was simply moved from the address,” a prosecutor told the court.

She revealed that on Friday, May 23 at 4.15am, police were called again as the defendant had returned to the address.

“He was constantly banging at the door. No damage was caused but it was a lengthy incident," said the prosecutor, adding the defendant was arrested for attempted criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4.45am, while Fan was in custody, detention officers escorted him to the toilet. “During this detention the officer observed the defendant secret three tablets from his boxers. When confronted about those the defendant handed them over along with seven more in a strip with the name clonazepam,” said the prosecutor, adding Fan made full admissions during interview revealing the tablets were pregabalin and clonazepam.

Fan’s barrister, Mr Gavyn Cairns, said his client has a record which “might concern the court”.

“There is a day’s work in him. He clearly needs to be working and not involving himself in imbibing intoxicants,” said Mr Cairns, adding the defendant’s family are willing to have him back.

"There was a state of some urgency to get him removed from the house as he had presented so intoxicated,” said the barrister, adding that Fan has been in custody since the commission of the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cairns suggested that the judge consider deferring sentence as he did in the previous case involving Fan.

District Judge Ranaghan said he understood Fan’s mother wanted him back in the house. “That is a decision for her despite the very poor behaviour that Andrew Fan has exhibited towards his mother in the past,” he said.

The district judge said he had been thinking about this matter in chambers during consultations with the defence and prosecution. “My main concern is to protect your mother going forward. The best way I can do that, Mr Fan, is to defer this matter for a period of three months,” he told the defendant.

He added that the deferral “means you have to behave yourself when you are in your mother’s house and no further offending of any kind”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Fan breaches the deferral he will impose three months in jail for the attempted criminal damage offence and two months custody on the drugs offence.

"I made that three months consecutive to the three months you are currently in breach of today. If you put a foot out of line within the next three months you will go to prison for six months. Do you understand that?” he asked. Fan replied: “Yes sir.”