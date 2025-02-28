A Co Tyrone woman told by a District Judge that she is "a menace to the general public", has lost her licence for five years.

Claire Jean Kennedy, aged 39, of Bernagh Gardens, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath; failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report a damage only accident, and careless driving.

Imposing the penalties at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant that she did not deserve to be on the roads and if she came before the court again she would be sent to prison.

The court heard on July 31 last year, police were called to Granville Road, Dungannon, to a two-vehicle collision and were informed by the injured party that a BMW involved had made off from the scene.

Prosecuting counsel said police were told that the woman driver of the BMW was intoxicated and 20 minutes later they located the vehicle with the defendant standing beside it.

The lawyer said Kennedy failed a preliminary breath test and later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 58 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained that she had been out socialising with friends when she was involved in a collision. He said Kennedy had turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Counsel said there was friction between the parties and she had “wanted to get out of the area as soon as possible”.

He pleaded with the court to give her credit for entering a plea.