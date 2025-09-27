A drink-driver who reversed and drove on after colliding with a car parked outside The Royal Hotel in Cookstown, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Andrew Black, aged 52, from Union Place in Cookstown, was also fined a total of £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop where an accident occurred, failing to report the accident and failing to reman at the scene on April 7 this year.

Black was fined a further £200 for speeding offences on the dual carriageway at Dunman, Cookstown, on February 10 and March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel prosecuting said at approximately 7pm, the defendant collided with a car at The Royal Hotel on the Old Coagh Road, causing significant damage.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

He said the defendant then reversed and drove on without stopping and was later found sitting in the front seat of a car close by at Beechway.

The lawyer said Black was arrested and taken into custody where he provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 91 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He added that the defendant made a full admission to the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence solicitor explained that Black was having family issues at the time of the incident and, unfortunately, made the decision to drink.

He pointed out that the defendant had cooperated full with the police.

“His insurance company paid for the damage to the other vehicle,” the solicitor added.