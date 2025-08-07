A Craigavon judge told a Co Armagh man, who knocked down an elderly woman as he drove into the grounds of a bar, that the “custody threshold has certainly passed”.

Mark Sweeney, aged 59, from Sperrin Drive, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing a raft of driving related charges.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He was accused of driving with excess alcohol, careless driving, no insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, unaccompanied L driver and failure to display L plates.

Sweeney’s solicitor Mr Conor Downey said his client pleaded guilty to all charges.

Police were called by a member of the public on Friday September 8, 2023 saying an elderly lady was laying on the ground with a head injury at the entrance to the Woodville in Lurgan.

When police arrived the lady was still on the ground. She was “conscious and speaking”. “She stated she was crossing the entrance when a car struck her but that is all she could remember,” said a Prosecutor.

Police spoke to members of the public who said they had seen a vehicle parked next to the victim shortly before police arrived but the vehicle was now parked near the bar. Sweeney was pointed out as the driver and he confirmed to police it was his vehicle.

"He initially stated he had been driving his car into the car park when he stopped after seeing the elderly female already laying on the ground. He said no other persons were near the female and he had seen no other vehicles nearby,” said a Prosecutor.

She added that Sweeney claimed that while other members of the public attended to the elderly woman, he was asked to move his vehicle which he parked in the car park beside the bar. He said no one had been in the car with him.

After he was cautioned, he said the following in the police car: “She just came out of nowhere. I could have drove away but I didn’t. I could have just backed up and pissed off."

A preliminary breath test was conducted which resulted in a reading of 84 micrograms of alcohol to breath.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had heard enough. He asked how old the elderly woman was and was told she was in her early 80s.

"There’s quite a serious undercurrent to this case. I think despite the gap in your client’s record this is a report [pre-sentence report],” said the District Judge.

"The custody threshold has certainly passed. It’s a high reading, danger caused to an elderly lady,” he added.

Telling Sweeney to stand up, the District Judge said: “I am very concerned by your actions on that date. It is a high reading for alcohol and an elderly lady is potentially injured plus no insurance, etc, etc.”

He told the defendant he is getting a chance to attend with Probation for a pre-sentence report.

The District Judge asked Sweeney’s solicitor about a potential “interim” driving ban and Mr Downey revealed his client is already disqualified following a previous conviction and is “technically disqualified until tested”. Nevertheless, the District Judge issued an interim disqualification.

The case was adjourned until September 17 this year.