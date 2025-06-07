A Donaghcloney businessman, accused of transferring criminal property valued at more than £230,000, has had a Preliminary Enquiry in relation to the charges adjourned when he didn’t attend.

Glenn Hilary, aged 54, from Hall Road, Donaghcloney did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, June 6.

He was scheduled for the Preliminary Enquiry facing 11 charges of transferring criminal property and another charge of entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

The charges involved monies totalling £231,976.53 and $746,954 Australian Dollars.

Hilary’s barrister, Mr Patrick Taggart, said the defendant’s failure to attend the hearing appears to have been his fault as there were confusion over the dates of the Preliminary Enquiry.

“Therefore Mr Hilary was stood down. I am happy to bring the case in front of Your Worship next Wednesday and have him attend,” said Mr Taggart.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case until June 11 for the Preliminary Enquiry.

No details of the case were shared in court, however the first charge accuses the defendant of entering into or becoming concerned with an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition of criminal property on dates between May 30, 2019 and August 26, 2022.

A second charge accuses Hilary of transferring £20,000 of criminal property, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, on dates between September 27 and 30, 2020.

He also faces a similar charge of transferring £33,306.53 of criminal property between October 14 and December 2, 2020 which was the proceed of a ‘fraudulently obtained transfer’.

A fourth charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £45,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between October 18 and November 12, 2020.

In the fifth charge he was similarly accused of transferring £5,950 of criminal property, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between November 3, 2021 and November 6, 2021.

Another charge accuses the defendant of transferring criminal property namely, £2,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account on December 16, 2021.

A seventh charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £5,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between March 10 and March 17, 2022.

And another charge accuses the defendant of a similar transferral of criminal property, namely £10,500, between December 6 and 30, 2020.

The ninth charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £10,200, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between December 20 and 23, 2020.

The defendant is further accused of transferring criminal property, namely $746,954 AUS Dollars which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account on dates between March 21, and May 4, 2022.

The 11th charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, £50,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained back loan between dates May 14 and June 5, 2020.

The final charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £50,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained back loan, between September 17 and December 31, 2020.