Glenn King: Lurgan man accused of non-fatal strangulation and assaulting a woman has PE date set

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2025, 08:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Co Armagh man who is accused of assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm must wait until next month for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Glenn Robert King, aged 33, from Monroe Avenue, Lurgan, is currently in custody at Maghaberry Prison awaiting trial for ‘more serious’ charges.

-

Read More
Dusty Bluebell Festival to be held in Lurgan Park
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

Before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 26, the defendant was facing three charges relating to an alleged incident last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a woman on October 9, non-fatal strangulation of the same woman and two charges of criminal damage to property belonging to the alleged victim and the NIHE, all on the same date.

A prosecutor told the court that a Preliminary Enquiry is due to proceed on May 9.

King’s solicitor said: “He is in custody on more serious matters so I would ask that he is produced to the link for that.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice