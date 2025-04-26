Glenn King: Lurgan man accused of non-fatal strangulation and assaulting a woman has PE date set
Glenn Robert King, aged 33, from Monroe Avenue, Lurgan, is currently in custody at Maghaberry Prison awaiting trial for ‘more serious’ charges.
Before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 26, the defendant was facing three charges relating to an alleged incident last year.
He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a woman on October 9, non-fatal strangulation of the same woman and two charges of criminal damage to property belonging to the alleged victim and the NIHE, all on the same date.
A prosecutor told the court that a Preliminary Enquiry is due to proceed on May 9.
King’s solicitor said: “He is in custody on more serious matters so I would ask that he is produced to the link for that.”