Glenn King: Solicitor for Co Armagh man accused of non-fatal strangulation of a woman tells Craigavon court of concerns the case is 'dragging'

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
A lawyer for a Co Armagh man, accused of assaulting and non-fatal strangulation of a woman, has raised concerns the case is ‘dragging’.

Glenn Robert King, aged 32, from Monroe Avenue, Lurgan, but currently in Maghaberry Prison, was not produced before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is accused of assault causing actual bodily harm to a woman on October 9 last year and further charged with two counts of criminal damage to a door and light bulb plus a TV. A fourth charge accuses King of non-fatal strangulation of the same woman on that date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked for an update on the case and a prosecutor revealed the matter is with a senior prosecutor who has asked for four further weeks.

The district judge asked King’s solicitor if he had any issue with that. Mr Gabriel Ingram said: “It’s been going on a while, dragging itself on actually”.

District Judge Ranaghan suggested three weeks and the case was adjourned until April 25.

