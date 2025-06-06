A Lisburn court has been told that the reputation of a Hillsborough grandmother has been destroyed after she used false details to obtain prescription medication from a private GP.

Andrea Roberta Wright, 55, whose address was given as Lady Hill Court in Hillsborough, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with fraud by false representation.

The court heard that on Monday, July 14, 2024, police received a report from Duality Healthcare that the defendant had given false details to obtain prescription medication.

She was also identified as having done this on eight occasions between March 18, 2024 and June 24, 2024.

During their investigations, the police identified a second victim, reporting that between April 30, 2024 and July 29, 2024 the defendant had also given false details to Kingsbridge Private Hospital to obtain prescription medication, including zopiclone.

It was stated that she had done this on nine occasions between the dates in question.

On August 9, 2024 a search was carried out at the defendant’s home address, with documents and medication boxes with false details found in a bedside drawer.

During interview the defendant made full admission.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had paid £300 for each appointment with a private GP and that she had done so to avoid details of the medication appearing on divorce papers and her estranged husband finding out about the level of medication she was taking.

He continued: “She found herself completely overwhelmed and struggling to come to terms with things.

"She has children she doesn’t see and she is a grandmother.

"She has finally asked for help through the NHS.

"It is a sad set of circumstances. She was a respectable member of the community. Her reputation is destroyed. She is addressing all of the underlying problems and she is incredibly unlikely to come back before the court again.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said: “I accept it is an entirely unusual case. I am glad she has gone back to her old GP for help.”

Mr Kennedy imposed a £100 fine on each of the two charges before the court, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.