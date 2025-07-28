Judge describes South Derry farmyard incident as a 'very terrifying experience' for people to witness

A judge has said it must have been a “very terrifying experience” for three people to witness a JCB Loadall being driven at a car in a farmyard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne convicted 38-year-old farmer Joel Yorke from Drumlane Road, Upperlands, on charges of criminal damage to a car and common assault of a female. He reserved sentencing until August 20.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday the incident happened at approximately 3pm on November 16, 2023, when the three arrived in car at a house occupied by Yorke's brother to remove items having received his permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three witnesses gave evidence of seeing Yorke in the farmyard and running off after the incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Prosecuting counsel accused the defendant of "seeing red" when he heard news of the people being in the yard and had driven the Loadall at the car causing damage.

Yorke strongly denied the allegations and said he was at home at the time, as he couldn't work because he was awaiting an operation.

The witness said he wouldn't have been able to get up into a JCB because of his medical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the judge stated there had been no medical evidence produced to the court to show that the defendant could not work.

He remarked that while there were discrepancies in their accounts, he believed the evidence given by the three prosecution witnesses.

Mr Browne said it must have been a “very terrifying experience” for the three people. The judge ordered a full pre-sentence report for August 20.