Judge describes South Derry farmyard incident as a 'very terrifying experience' for people to witness
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne convicted 38-year-old farmer Joel Yorke from Drumlane Road, Upperlands, on charges of criminal damage to a car and common assault of a female. He reserved sentencing until August 20.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday the incident happened at approximately 3pm on November 16, 2023, when the three arrived in car at a house occupied by Yorke's brother to remove items having received his permission.
All three witnesses gave evidence of seeing Yorke in the farmyard and running off after the incident.
Prosecuting counsel accused the defendant of "seeing red" when he heard news of the people being in the yard and had driven the Loadall at the car causing damage.
Yorke strongly denied the allegations and said he was at home at the time, as he couldn't work because he was awaiting an operation.
The witness said he wouldn't have been able to get up into a JCB because of his medical condition.
But the judge stated there had been no medical evidence produced to the court to show that the defendant could not work.
He remarked that while there were discrepancies in their accounts, he believed the evidence given by the three prosecution witnesses.
Mr Browne said it must have been a “very terrifying experience” for the three people. The judge ordered a full pre-sentence report for August 20.