Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club members are hoping their annual vintage rally on Saturday, August 2 will be a fantastic day as it is being held in the club’s 50th anniversary year.

The club was formed in 1975 following a chance meeting between the late Bob Dowey and the late Hugh Grant, whilst Bob was getting his steam engine up and raring to go after it had been completely restored.

This led to Bob asking Hugh to grow a field of corn for a day’s threshing. One thing led to another and as Hugh was teaching Corkly Pipe Band at the time and mentioned to them what Bob and himself were planning, members thought it would be an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for the band.

The band made the refreshments on the day and as was said, “a serious” amount of money was raised. The rest as they say is history.

One man and his dog...Nathan Cross and his dog, Max pictured with his Massey Ferguson 35X vintage tractor before the Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club charity tractor run in aid of Dementia NI in March 2024. Photo: Tony Hendron

This year the ‘wee club with the big heart’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Over the past 50 years the club has taken great pride in entertaining the public with a living history of how things used to be with vintage displays and threshing and in doing so, members have raised more than £100,000 for local charities.

This year is no exception, with the club once again raising funds for Dementia NI at the annual vintage rally being held in Gosford Forest Park.

Everyone is welcome to go along to view vintage and classic vehicles, a great selection of cars, tractors and commercials, machinery which will include an excellent display of stationary engines, and also watch a threshing display. There will be music throughout the day, lawnmower racing and food and ice cream on site.

There will be music from Corkly Pipe Band and Craigavon Gun Dog club will be in attendance with their gun dog show.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are hoping for a bumper year providing the weather plays ball and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support over the years.”

Entry forms may downloaded from www.countyarmaghvintagevehicleclub.co.uk or www.aovc.co.uk or contact Janet 07519651736