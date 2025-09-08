Larne man charged in connection with 'sinister targeting' of members of 'Roma community' in social media posts has 'had to sell car wash'

A Larne man charged in connection with what a judge said was "sinister targeting" when suggested addresses of members of the 'Roma community' in Larne were put onto Facebook, has told a court he is not working as "I had to sell my car wash".

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Gilbert Clifford (32), of Drumahoe Gardens, is charged with publishing information on June 11 on Facebook 'capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more of a number of offences, namely riotous behaviour, criminal damage, intimidation or affray, believing that one or more of those offences would be committed, but having no belief as to which, and believing that your act will encourage or assist the commission of one or more of them'.

In relation to June 13 he is charged with sending on a communications network 'a message or other matter that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, namely published information on Facebook, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of one or more of a number of offences, namely riotous behaviour, criminal damage, intimidation or affray, believing that one or more of those offences would be committed, but having no belief as to which, and that your act will encourage or assist the commission of one or more of them'.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A police officer told an earlier court there were Facebook posts from 'Larne Anti-Immigration Protests' which highlighted properties that may house "members of the Roma community" in the Larne area.

She said police believed posts were "inciting hatred against foreign nationals".

When interviewed, the defendant said he was an admin of the page but denied being the owner or author of the page.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court a post made reference to a "peaceful protest" outside the Housing Executive office in Larne and 10 people turned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said other people had access to the page. He said the defendant was a dad who had recently purchased a car wash business.

The lawyer said any suggestion of trying to link the defendant to more serious offences like arson attacks was a "stretch too far".

The solicitor said there had been a text message from the defendant in which the accused did not agree with what "wee thugs" did in an arson attack at Larne Leisure Centre.

At the earlier court, District Judge Peter King was shown screenshots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refusing bail, he said some posts "indicate a degree of intelligence gathering".

He said there was "evidence of targeting" and added: "The posts that I have seen are sinister, they they are targeting and they cannot in any way, shape or form be spun to be anything other than an attempt to direct others to protest outside people's homes in the context of ongoing disorder outside members of ethnic minority community. I think that is incredibly sinister".

The defendant is now on bail and the case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said the full case file is due at the end of September.

The case was adjourned to October 16.

When District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if the defendant is working, the accused said: "I had to sell my car wash".