Lisburn farmer banned from the roads for being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol

A Lisburn farmer has been fined and banned from driving for a year after being found intoxicated in a lay-by close to Belshaw’s Quarry in Lisburn.

Stephen Robert McCaughey, 40, whose address was given as Drumcill Road, Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, March 6, charged with being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol, and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife.

The court heard that on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 00.15, police on patrol on Bensons Road in Lisburn, close to Belshaw’s Quarry, noticed a small car in a lay-by.

The officers could see someone kneeling down close to the nearside wheel of the vehicle. They then noted a male rise from his knees beside the car.

They spoke with a man and woman who were in the vehicle, and it was stated that they had been unaware of the defendant’s presence and were alarmed by the incident.

The police spoke with the defendant after becoming suspicious. It was reported that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was in possession of a small folding lock knife.

It was stated that the defendant said he wasn’t in possession of the keys of the vehicle, however they were found a short distance away, where he had first been seen kneeling by the police.

A roadside breath test gave a reading of 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite, where a second breath test gave an evidential reading of 54 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court the fiancé of the defendant’s daughter was dying at the time and the defendant had purchased alcohol as a way to escape the house.

"It’s a strange case,” he admitted.

Defence also told the court that the knife was used by the defendant during his work at the farm.

On the charge of possession of an offensive weapon, Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a fine of £50. He also ordered the destruction of the knife.

Mr White also disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £300.