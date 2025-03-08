Lisburn woman with ‘atrocious record’ given 60 hours of community service for possession of drugs

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

A Lisburn woman has been ordered to complete 60 hours of community service after being found in possession of drugs.

Rebecca Reid, 29, whose address was given as Millbrook Walk, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 6, 2025, charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.

The charge dates back to October 29, 2024 and the court was told by a defence lawyer that she is already on probation for other offences and is “tackling her issues”.

Defence continued: “She was subject to domestic abuse and that relationship has ended. She is in connection with the community addictions team and things are on an upward spiral.”

Community Service for Lisburn woman with 'atrocious record'. Pic credit: GoogleCommunity Service for Lisburn woman with 'atrocious record'. Pic credit: Google
Deputy District Judge Alan White sentenced the defendant to 60 hours of community service.

During sentencing Mr White told the defendant: “You have got an atrocious record for someone your age.

"I hope you are going to get your life in order and not waste your life in custody.”

