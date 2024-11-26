A man, accused of assaulting a woman in Craigavon and threatening to kill her, has been banned from contacting her, a court hears.

Donald Brian McComb, aged 39, from New Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a woman, threats to kill, criminal damage, and threats to damage property/endanger life.

The charges relate to an incident in the Craigavon area on October 23 this year.

A PSNI officer said she could connect McComb to the charges. McComb’s barrister Mr David McKeown had no issues with the connection.

A Prosecutor asked for an adjournment of three weeks so they could make a decision in the case. The case was adjourned until December 11.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan converted the defendant’s police bail to court bail conditions including that he is not to be under the influence of alcohol in public and is banned from contacting the complainant.