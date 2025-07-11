A Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman, is to wait the outcome of a charge of harassment.

Conor Thompson, aged 36, from Kilwilkee Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

After Thompson said he understood the charges, a PSNI officer said she could connect the defendant to them.

Thompson pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman on February 12 and May 27 this year after being banned from doing so.

A second charge, of harassing the same woman on those same dates, is subject to representations.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Thompson his police bail terms were now court bail conditions and he is prohibited from having any contact, directly or indirectly, with the complainant.

He was released on his own court bail of £300. Legal aid was also granted and the case was adjourned until July 25.