Lurgan man shouted in the street about the IRA and his mum being a victim of a bomb, Craigavon court hears

A Lurgan man, who was shouting about the IRA and that his mum was the victim of a bomb, has been given a suspended jail sentence.

James Brady, aged 26, from Kilvoragh Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on March 3 last year at around 12.50am, police received a report that a man and woman ‘were talking about their relationship’. They were located on the North Circular Road, Lurgan.

"The male, known to police as Mr Brady, refused to engage with police and started to shout at that stage saying his mum was the victim of a bomb, the IRA and threats to police in the area. He was given warnings about his behaviour,” said the prosecutor.

Police attended a further report at 2.45am that the defendant and a female were out in the front of the property acting disorderly.

“Again Brady was shouting about how his mother was the victim of a bomb, the IRA and police were under threat in the area. He continued to shout and swear and threaten police. He was again warned about his behaviour but he continued,” said the prosecutor.

Brady was arrested and resisted police by pulling away and refusing to walk to the police vehicle and was further arrested.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the sentence in this case was deferred and he has it confirmed that Brady completed his Community Service, he also saw his GP as required and is on all waiting lists for treatment for his alcohol issues.

Brady was given a five-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.