A Co Armagh man, who forced his girlfriend into a bathroom during a wedding and held her prisoner for 40 minutes, is a ‘medium risk’ of reoffending, a Probation report stated.

Simon Wright, aged 36, from Annesborough Mews, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He was convicted of common assault on September 9 last year and domestic abuse between February 22, 2022 and September 17, 2024.

On September 15 last year, the victim attended Lurgan police station with her sister to report ‘on-going domestic abuse’ within her relationship with Wright.

They were attending a wedding on September 8 last year when an argument ensued. “He accused her of cheating,” said a prosecutor, adding the argument continued for around four hours.

"At one point he forced her into the bathroom. Though she tried to leave, he physically prevented her from doing so for approximately 40 minutes," he said, adding that Wright “pushed her to the ground”.

The victim told Wright to stop contacting her but for a week he kept calling her 60 times.

The prosecutor explained the victim said it was all part of a 19-year “toxic relationship”. She accused Wright of “controlling behaviour continually throughout the relationship, constantly putting pressure on her to engage in sexual activity”. “If she declined he will accuse her of not being attracted to him.

"She described begging to end the relationship on multiple occasions but Wright changes his behaviour and wears her down to start the relationship again. He has also threatened to self-harm and she described how this has had an emotional impact on her and described not being able to cope,” said the prosecutor.

Wright’s barrister, Mr David McKeown, pointed to his client’s pre-sentence report and his ‘background’ saying Wright “has come to the realisation that his behaviour is not only self-destructive but was also destructive towards his partner and thereafter had a knock-on affect on his children”.

"He has realised that. I think Probation see some good progress. There is a recommendation that more is needed. Mr Wright doesn’t shy away from that. He is fully aware he needs more and there is a suggestion he does the Building Better Relationships programme,” said Mr McKeown.

He suggested the district judge consider Probation as this would be “more helpful to Mr Wright and the community at large by helping him address the issues that Probation have identified”. He also pointed out that Wright is assessed as “medium risk” of reoffending.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Domestic violence has the propensity to cause significant long term damage to your victim and to your children. That is why the primary drives of any court must be to put an end to domestic violence.”

He endorsed the Probation Service which said there was more work to do with Wright. He sentenced him to a Combination Order including Probation supervision.

“They have outlined a number of requirements from you which you must fully comply with in the next 18 months. Domestic violence is long lasting and insidious so we need a longer order around that,” said the district judge who also ordered Wright to carry out 90 hours Community Service.

Breach of either court order will result in custody. He also ordered an 18 months Restraining Order.