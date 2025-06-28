A Co Armagh teenager told a PSNI officer he was ‘going to rape her’, a court hears.

Caolan O’Neill, aged 19, from Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison.

He faced a number of charges including assaulting police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

O’Neill’s barrister, Mr John Paul McCann, said his client pleaded guilty to all charges. In response to a query from Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor, the barrister said his client is in custody solely on these matters.

The court heard that on Saturday, May 31 this year at around 1.15am, police were tasked following an ‘abandoned call’. When they arrived they spoke with the defendant who said there’d been an argument between himself and his father.

"Police attempted to get an account from the defendant. He became irate and threw a guitar at a PSNI constable causing an injury to his shin,” said a prosecutor.

"While attempting to keep the defendant calm he maintained a volatile position and he was placed under arrest,” she told the court. “At that stage he resisted police and failed to adhere to any instructions.

"He became so volatile he had to be handcuffed. Whilst being taken to the cell van he was shouting and swearing in the street. Obscenities were used and following caution he told the female police officer he was going to rape her.”

There were no complaints from the family against him, the court heard.

O’Neill’s barrister described it as a “sad state of affairs” for this family. He revealed that until 2023 O’Neill had no record. “Mr O’Neill has been struggling throughout his teenage years with mental health issues. It turns out he has ADHD and autism,” he said, adding O’Neill received the diagnosis in custody in July 2023.

Mr McCann said O’Neill’s entire record is of domestic incidents involving his family until this incident which involved officers.

Deputy District Judge Trainor pointed out that there appears to be a suspended sentence. Mr McCann said the defendant received the suspended sentence in January but it wasn’t activated on the last occasion O’Neill was before the court.

"Essentially the family never want to proceed with these matters but there is normally body-worn video or admissions in interview. On every occasion he is remanded into custody and the only available address is that of his parents. He remains in custody until the conclusion of every case and is generally given the benefit of time-served on every occasion.”

Deputy District Judge Trainor said: “To clear things up the proper sentence is two months and I will activate the suspended sentence and that will run concurrently.”

Speaking to O’Neill he said: “You’ve been in custody since May 31 so you should shortly be coming to the end of your sentence including the sentence I have imposed.”

Mr McCann said it is most likely O’Neill will go back to live with his family “once things de-escalate”.

Deputy District Judge Trainor said: “He’ll end up back in custody if there is any more of this carry-on at home. The next time you come back into custody you will find you will be there for a prolonged period of time.”