A Co Armagh woman, who verbally abused patients at Craigavon Hospital, was ‘highly intoxicated’ and had ‘white residue’ around her mouth, a court has heard.

Danielle Hunter, aged 31, from Ardboe Drive, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: National World

Police were tasked to an ‘ongoing argument’ between neighbours at Ardboe Drive on May 11 this year. Both occupants were “shouting and swearing over their back fences at each other”, the court heard.

Hunter was “highly intoxicated and had white residue around the outside of her mouth”.

While speaking to each party, the defendant collapsed and “was unresponsive for a few minutes”. “Due to her level of intoxication police conveyed her to Craigavon Area Hospital,” a prosecutor said.

While at the hospital Hunter continued to “shout and swear loudly” and was warned to moderate her behaviour.

"She was sitting beside two patients who she was directing her behaviour towards. She began shouting at one male saying ‘What’s on your f**king face. Have you not heard of a razor?’

"This continued and after some time he moved away from her. She then directed her abuse to another female patient,” the prosecutor added.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Look, I will stop it there. I have heard enough to say the custody threshold in this matter is passed. I will order a pre-sentence report in relation to Miss Hunter.”

Speaking to the defendant, the district judge said: “That was appalling behaviour in a hospital setting. It’s also behaviour directed at two patients and no doubt observed by other patients and medical staff. That is simply not good enough.”

He adjourned the case until October 8.