A 33-year-old man, who called himself ‘TJ Trigger’, has been given a four months jail term for stealing almost £19 worth of goods from Savers.

Connor Eamon Graham, aged 33, from Sandymount, Magherafelt, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

His barrister revealed Graham was sentenced recently at Newry Magistrates Court where he received six months custody terms on two separate matters which are to run consecutively.

The court heard that Graham went into Savers in The Meadows Shopping Centre on April 20 last year and lifted goods valued at £18.60.

"He then spoke to staff before leaving saying ‘What would you do if I stole this?’,” said the prosecutor.

Graham left the store without paying. When he walked past the tills he was challenged by The Meadows security team who asked his name. He said he was ‘TJ Trigger’ and handed the goods to the security team.

"He was highly intoxicated and asked them not to ring police as he had over 100 convictions and would go to jail,” said the prosecutor.

Police arranged for Graham to meet them for an interview but he didn’t turn up. They were later informed in August last year that the defendant was in Maghaberry Prison.

Graham’s barrister said this was a “low end” theft and asked the district judge to consider a short sentence concurrent to the one he is serving.

District Judge Nigel Browne said: “I hope this will draw a line under things but I doubt it.”

He sentenced Graham to four months in custody to run concurrently with his current sentences.