Man (38) pleads not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a female ambulance worker, a Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 38-year-old man, who is accused of sexually assaulting a female ambulance worker, is to contest the charge, a court hears.

Arturas Mackvicius, from Portmore Street in Portadown, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Read More
Inspirational Armagh Rose gets huge boost from her pupils at St Anthony's PS in ...
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

He faces a single charge of sexually assaulting a woman on March 21 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said her client pleaded not guilty. The proceedings were translated to Mackvicius via a Lithuanian interpreter.

“I hope you have warned Mr Mackvicius, through the help of the interpreter, what ultimately happens if he is convicted of this,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan, adding that he believed the complainant in the case was an ambulance worker.

Ms Ennis asked for extra time to fix a date for a contest. She said her client had suffered "a significant head injury” last year and she will be seeking his medical notes and records.

The case was adjourned until June 18.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice