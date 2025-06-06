Man (38) pleads not guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a female ambulance worker, a Craigavon court hears
Arturas Mackvicius, from Portmore Street in Portadown, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He faces a single charge of sexually assaulting a woman on March 21 this year.
His barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said her client pleaded not guilty. The proceedings were translated to Mackvicius via a Lithuanian interpreter.
“I hope you have warned Mr Mackvicius, through the help of the interpreter, what ultimately happens if he is convicted of this,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan, adding that he believed the complainant in the case was an ambulance worker.
Ms Ennis asked for extra time to fix a date for a contest. She said her client had suffered "a significant head injury” last year and she will be seeking his medical notes and records.
The case was adjourned until June 18.