A 38-year-old man, who is accused of sexually assaulting a female ambulance worker, is to contest the charge, a court hears.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arturas Mackvicius, from Portmore Street in Portadown, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

He faces a single charge of sexually assaulting a woman on March 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said her client pleaded not guilty. The proceedings were translated to Mackvicius via a Lithuanian interpreter.

“I hope you have warned Mr Mackvicius, through the help of the interpreter, what ultimately happens if he is convicted of this,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan, adding that he believed the complainant in the case was an ambulance worker.

Ms Ennis asked for extra time to fix a date for a contest. She said her client had suffered "a significant head injury” last year and she will be seeking his medical notes and records.

The case was adjourned until June 18.