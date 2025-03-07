Man appears at Craigavon court charged with the attempted abduction of a child

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted abduction of a child.

Jaques Mendes, from West Street, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, March 7.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

No details of the case were shared in court however the charge, that the defendant, on January 25 this year, attempted to take a child without lawful authority, was put to the defendant.

When asked he said he understood the charge.

A PSNI officer told the court she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and was able to connect the defendant to the charge.

Mendes’ solicitor, Mr John McAtamney had no objections.

A prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment to seek a decision on the case. The matter was adjourned for review on April 4.

Mendes was released on £300 bail with court bail conditions including not to have contact with two named females and not to enter Lidl in Portadown. He is also banned from drinking alcohol.