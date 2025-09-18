A man was punched multiple times in the head and body and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in a Magherafelt fast food restaurant, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Before the court was 23-year-old Sam Nelson from Kilrea Road, Upperlands, who given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for assaulting the victim occasioning him actual bodily harm.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the injured party who suffered a broken nose.

The court was told on December 15 last year at 2.30pm, the complainant was standing at the counter of Subway at Rainey Street carpark when Nelson walked in and punched him multiple times.

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant was knocked unconscious for several minutes and suffered a fractured nose. He said that he was helped by other customers and later complained of experiencing migraines.

District Judge Conor Heaney was shown video footage of the incident.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has never been in court before and wished to make an unreserved apology to the victim.

Mr Atherton said Nelson had no excuse for his conduct which he attributed to his level of “extreme intoxication.” Since the incident the defendant has not touched alcohol and does not socialise where alcohol is available.

He pointed out that Nelson came from a stable family background and has been in stable employment for five years. The solicitor said he was a young man who had acted out of character because of alcohol.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Heaney said it was a “shocking incident” to watch.