The case against a Lurgan native, accused of killing three RUC officers in 1982, has been adjourned over ongoing issues regarding disclosure of the Stalker / Sampson reports, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Martin John McCauley, aged 62, from Esmondale, Naas, Co Kildare is charged with killing three RUC officers, Sgt Sean Quinn, and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton on October 27, 1982.

The officers were on duty when a car they were travelling in drove over a bomb which was hidden on a road at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan and detonated by remote control. The IRA said it was responsible for the attack.

Lawyers for McCauley have previously said he denies the charges against him.

McCauley’s barrister Ms Karen Quinlivan KC, appearing before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link, said she understood District Judge Michael Ranaghan was aware of ‘an ongoing issue’ in relation to ‘disclosure of the Stalker / Sampson Reports’.

The Stalker / Sampson reports are a series of police reports conducted in the 1980s into allegations of police misconduct and a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy by the RUC. Deputy Chief Constable John Stalker of Greater Manchester Police and Colin Sampson of West Yorkshire Police were appointed to investigate the cases.

The reports focused on three specific incidents including the killing of Michael Tighe and wounding of Martin McCauley near Lurgan.

Ms Quinlivan said she had spoken to a senior counsel for the Crown detailing further communication from the Public Prosecution Service which she plans to respond to by next week.

"After that we will sit down and have a face-to-face consultation and hopefully eliminate the issues between us or narrow the issues between us,” she said, adding that, in agreement with the PPS, they were seeking a three-week adjournment.

"Hopefully we will have some movement at that stage,” she said.

Mr John O’Neill from the PPS said Ms Quinlivan had summarised the situation “perfectly”.

“It’s an agreed adjournment until June 20 for further review,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there was “obviously a lot of work going on in the background” and added: “It’s not a case which is being delayed. It is simply a case with a complex background.”