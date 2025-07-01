Martin O'Hagan: Man accused of fraud against the family of murdered Lurgan journalist didn't appear at Craigavon court for 'medical reasons'

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
A 42-year-old man, accused of fraud against the family of murdered journalist Martin O’Hagan, didn’t appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for ‘medical’ reasons.

Mr O’Hagan was shot dead by loyalist terrorists in Lurgan in September 2001.

Martin O'Hagan was an Irish investigative journalist from Lurgan. He was gunned down as he walked home with his wife on September 28, 2001.

Michael Kingsberry, aged 42, from The Maples, Sycamore Close, Doncaster, East Yorkshire, is charged with fraud by false representation.

He is accused of dishonestly making a false representation, namely purporting to hold official documents with the intention of making a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the family of Martin O’Hagan on August 15, 2019.

A prosecutor said the Department of Public Prosecution was seeking a four-week adjournment in order to make a decision on the matter.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the court that ‘medical evidence’ has been submitted to the court which he had seen, adding: “It explains the defendant’s absence today.”

Kingsberry’s barrister, Mr David McKeown, said he had no issue with the adjournment to July 25.

