Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 53-year-old south Derry man has been returned for trial on a series of sex charges involving a female child stretching back more than 40 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coney of Loup Road, Moneymore, faces 18 counts of indecent assault; eight counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and four counts of rape.

The alleged offences happened between July 1981 and January 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court if wished to say anything in answer to the charges, Coney replied “no”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He also replied “no” when asked if he wished to tender a written statement.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there is a prima facie case to answer.

Coney was released on personal bail of £500, until his arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on March 4.

The judge made it a condition of bail that Coney does not have any contact with the alleged injured party or witnesses in the case.