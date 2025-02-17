Moneymore man to stand trial on sex charges dating back more than 40 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James Coney of Loup Road, Moneymore, faces 18 counts of indecent assault; eight counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and four counts of rape.
The alleged offences happened between July 1981 and January 1992.
When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court if wished to say anything in answer to the charges, Coney replied “no”.
He also replied “no” when asked if he wished to tender a written statement.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there is a prima facie case to answer.
Coney was released on personal bail of £500, until his arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on March 4.
The judge made it a condition of bail that Coney does not have any contact with the alleged injured party or witnesses in the case.