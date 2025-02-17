Moneymore man to stand trial on sex charges dating back more than 40 years

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 53-year-old south Derry man has been returned for trial on a series of sex charges involving a female child stretching back more than 40 years.

James Coney of Loup Road, Moneymore, faces 18 counts of indecent assault; eight counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and four counts of rape.

The alleged offences happened between July 1981 and January 1992.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court if wished to say anything in answer to the charges, Coney replied “no”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
NIFRS recruiting on-call firefighters for 43 stations in Northern Ireland

He also replied “no” when asked if he wished to tender a written statement.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there is a prima facie case to answer.

Coney was released on personal bail of £500, until his arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on March 4.

The judge made it a condition of bail that Coney does not have any contact with the alleged injured party or witnesses in the case.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice