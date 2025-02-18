A man, who clipped a woman’s car parked outside Lurgan Credit Union, has been given a significant fine.

Jakub Aleksander Kryszak, aged 30, from Ashgrove Heights, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to report and careless driving.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on July 7, last year police received a report from a third party of a damage-only road traffic collision.

"The injured party had parked her vehicle outside Lurgan Credit Union and on return noticed damage to the bumper. Members of the public nearby informed the injured party of another vehicle driven by the defendant had driven into the injured party’s vehicle and driven off.

"They were able to tell police there was a dog in the front passenger seat. Police spoke with the defendant, confirmed it was his dog and the defendant’s vehicle who said he hadn’t realised he collided with the other vehicle or had caused any damage,” said the prosecutor.

Kryszak’s solicitor Mr Phillip Reid said he made full admissions after police spoke with him.

“He has obviously clipped the car as he was coming out. He didn’t quite realise,” he said, adding his client has ‘relevant convictions’ and has spent time without a licence. “It was an accumulation of points and he was disqualified for six months.”

Mr Reid said his client works full time as an engineer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan gave him nine penalty points for each charge – a total of nine points. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation. He was also fined £125 for each offence – a total of £375.