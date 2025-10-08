Motorist ends up in hospital for a night after two-vehicle crash outside Dungannon, court told
Alan Michael Pollock, aged 36, from McArthur Court, Belfast, was fined a total of £375 with a £15 offender's levy, and disqualified from driving for 12 months for aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, having no driving licence and driving while unaccompanied.
Pollock was also ordered to carry out 90 hours of Community Service arising out of the incident which happened at Castlecaulfield Road, Dungannon, on June 6.
The court heard the collision happened at approximately 1.30 pm and involved a VW Golf and Toyota Hilux driven by the defendant.
Prosecuting counsel said the injured party was heading in the direction of Dungannon when she met the defendant’s vehicle coming round a bend, swerving a number of times before colliding with her vehicle head-on.
The lawyer said Pollock had no valid insurance and did not have permission to drive the vehicle. The injured party sustained significant swelling and bruising to the body and spent one night in hospital, counsel added.
A defence lawyer said the defendant's behaviour had been totally inexcusable and he is remorseful and wished to apologise to the injured party who had suffered as a result of the incident.
He pointed out that there “was no lasting animosity” between the defendant and the owner of the vehicle.