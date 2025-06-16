Mum-of-four was 'highly intoxicated' when PSNI were tasked to incident at Lurgan bar, Craigavon court hears
Cherrelle Alexander, aged 34, from Clarendon Park, Magheralin appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assaulting police and criminal damage.
-
-
The court heard that police were tasked to an incident at The Stables Bar in Lurgan on January 25 this year shortly before midnight when they observed ‘an agitated female who appeared to be highly intoxicated’. She attempted to run away from police before turning and pushing a police officer to the chest.
Alexander was brought to Craigavon Hospital and while waiting in the police vehicle ‘became irrate’ while under arrest and attempted to leave the vehicle ‘snapping’ the door handle off.
Her solicitor, Mr Harry McCourt, said she was at The Stables with her partner. “He was arrested that evening,” he said, adding there was a suggestion he was in an argument with a female.
Mr McCourt said Alexander was “agitated” after seeing her boyfriend arrested.
"She appreciates she didn’t deal with this very well. The police were only doing their job. Yes, she appreciates they thought she had been assaulted by him but police were only concerned for her,” said Mr McCourt.
He said his client has four children. “Alcohol isn’t a mitigating factor but it is what caused this in the first place," he added.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said any assault on people at their place of work is “dimly viewed”.
She was fined £200 for the assault charge plus the £15 offender levy and £100 for criminal damage.