A mother-of-four, who was ‘highly intoxicated’ when police were called to an incident at a Lurgan bar, has pleaded guilty to assault.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherrelle Alexander, aged 34, from Clarendon Park, Magheralin appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assaulting police and criminal damage.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that police were tasked to an incident at The Stables Bar in Lurgan on January 25 this year shortly before midnight when they observed ‘an agitated female who appeared to be highly intoxicated’. She attempted to run away from police before turning and pushing a police officer to the chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander was brought to Craigavon Hospital and while waiting in the police vehicle ‘became irrate’ while under arrest and attempted to leave the vehicle ‘snapping’ the door handle off.

Her solicitor, Mr Harry McCourt, said she was at The Stables with her partner. “He was arrested that evening,” he said, adding there was a suggestion he was in an argument with a female.

Mr McCourt said Alexander was “agitated” after seeing her boyfriend arrested.

"She appreciates she didn’t deal with this very well. The police were only doing their job. Yes, she appreciates they thought she had been assaulted by him but police were only concerned for her,” said Mr McCourt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his client has four children. “Alcohol isn’t a mitigating factor but it is what caused this in the first place," he added.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said any assault on people at their place of work is “dimly viewed”.

She was fined £200 for the assault charge plus the £15 offender levy and £100 for criminal damage.