Northern Ireland paving company to stand trial on charge of failing ensure health and safety of employees

A Mid Ulster paving company has been returned for trial accused of failing to ensure health and safety of employees.

Tobermore Concrete Products Ltd, with an address at Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore, Magherafelt, is charged that on April 26, 2023, in contravention of the Health and Safety at Work Order Article 4(1) ‘as an employer failed to ensure as far as was reasonably practicable the health, safety and welfare at work of all your employees’.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said there was a prima facie case to answer.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge, a director from the company replied ‘no’.

He was also asked by the clerk if he wished to tender a written statement of evidence and once again replied ‘no’.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan fixed bail of £500 and returned the case for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on November 19.