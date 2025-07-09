A Portadown man, who was caught speeding at 101 mph on the M1, didn’t want to be late to sign his bail at Lurgan Police Station.

Brian McShane, aged 39, from Garvaghy Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison accused of speeding.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

McShane’s barrister, Mr Cameron Faulkner, said his client is on remand for other matters and pleaded guilty to speeding.

Police were conducting speed checks on the M1 at the Birches on May 1 this year when they spotted a vehicle travelling at 101mph.

After caution McShane said: “I didn’t realise I was doing that speed. I am truly sorry.”

Mr Faulkner said his client was on his way to Lurgan Police Station to answer bail and didn’t want to breach the bail.

"He owns a cafe and a shop which he intends to reopen once he achieves bail on this other matter. His partner is also ill so he has had care and responsibilities for her. That has been left to other individuals whilst he has been on remand,” said the barrister.

He said McShane has nine points so this may mean he would lose his licence. Mr Faulkner said McShane is in a position to pay a large fine if there is a lower ban.

"He was very apologetic to police. The excuse he proffered for such an outrageous speed, I can only say he appreciates how stupid his decision was to drive at that speed,” he said.

Faulkner was given a one month driving ban and fined £200 plus £15 Offender Levy. The fine was dealt with by an immediate three day warrant.