A Portadown man, accused of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, is to face trial at Craigavon Crown Court.

Ryan Abraham, aged 21, from Corcraine Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He is accused of sexual assault on May 6 last year. He also faces a charge of sexual communication with a child on May 4, 2024 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

He is further charged with causing or inciting the same child engage in a sexual activity on May 6 last year.

A Prosecutor submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer. Abraham's solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram said he had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

Abraham declined to say anything in relation to the charges.

He was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on July 1, this year.