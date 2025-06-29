A Co Armagh man was spotted driving down the M1 with a bottle of vodka between his legs, a court has heard.

Peter McClelland, aged 55, from Drumnacanvy Lodge, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of driving with excess alcohol. His lawyer said his client, who has no record, pleaded guilty.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

On May 21 last year, police were contacted by a member of the public who saw a male in a Volkswagen Golf with “half a bottle of vodka between his legs” driving along the M1 westbound near the Applegreen.

Police located the vehicle later driving in Drummancanvy Lodge, Portadown. When they spoke with the driver, the defendant, he confirmed he drank some vodka and agreed to a preliminary breath test.

He blew 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal alcohol limit for drivers is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The Evidential reading was also 47 micrograms of alcohol.

The defence solicitor said his client has never been in trouble or before the court before.

“Mr McClelland has been a business owner a lifetime. In the last year he has sold that business and is now an employee within the same business,” the solicitor said.

"He’s found that transition incredibly difficult. It’s very difficult to become an employee after such a long period of time,” he said, adding there had been a lot of stress in his life.

“He took a very stupid decision that day to drink in that van. It’s not a very high reading. He instructs he’s never done it before. He’s ashamed to be here and is very very concerned about the impact on his family,” said the solicitor, explaining that McClelland “is working as salesman and drives around to different customers”.

"This is going to have a significant impact on him,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he recognised it was the defendant’s first time in court. “I’m sure you deeply regret that. But it was your action. An aggravating feature of this is that there was vodka in a car on the motorway.

"It’s not the highest reading,” said the district judge, acknowledging the effect this will have on McClelland.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250 plus £15 offender levy.