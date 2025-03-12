A Co Armagh man is to stand trial on charges linked to supplying the Class A drug cocaine, a Craigavon court has heard.

Paul Anthony Reid, aged 42, from Timakeel Lodge, Portadown, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He faces a number of charges including possession of Class A controlled drugs namely diazepam on March 3, 2023 and possession of the Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply on the same date.

He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine on dates between June 12, 2022 and March 3, 2023.

Reid faces a further charge of being concerned to make an offer to supply cannabis on dates between June 13, 2022 and March 3, 2023.

He also faces a charge of possession of criminal property namely £600 in cash on March 2, 2023.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a prima facie case while Reid’s barrister, Mr Aaron Thompson, said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and is satisfied there is a prima facie case to answer.

Reid did not wish to say anything in relation to the charges nor tender written submissions.

There was a prosecution application that the accused is committed on bail to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court.

An arraignment date was set for April 10 this year. Reid was released on court bail of £500.