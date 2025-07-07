A Co Armagh man, who was found by police at a local filling station ‘sweating and slurring his words’, has narrowly escaped a driving ban.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Edward Fulton, aged 52, from Westland Road, Portadown did not appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court to face a charge of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on December 16 last year at 12.40am, police received a report of a man who appeared to be unfit to drive at Bridge Street Filling Station in Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers noted the defendant was in the driver’s seat with the keys of the Ford Focus on him.

“The officer noted him to have unusual movements, sweating, slurring his words and constricted pupils,” said a prosecutor, adding that an “empty bag of suspected Class A” was found in the car.

“The defendant said he could not stand for a prolonged period of time due to pain in his leg,” she said, adding police brought Fulton to hospital.

Fulton’s solicitor, Mr John McCamley, said his client was going to the shop to get some things for the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He doesn’t accept the inability to stand stopped him from driving. He was fit to drive but he does accept the officer’s observations are correct and the forensics on the blood tests are correct.”

No information on those forensic blood tests were shared in open court.

Mr McCamley said there is medical evidence regarding the defendant’s hip replacement.

“He isn’t here today as he is now bedbound for six weeks,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that when his client is ‘up and about’ again he will need transport.

"He’s a single man who lives alone,” said the solicitor, asking that the court deals with it in a way which doesn’t affect the defendant’s ability to drive ‘immediately’.

District Judge Ranaghan said that, without the benefit of a solicitor and Fulton’s ‘relevant record’, he would have disqualified the defendant for “a significant period”.

“Mr McCamley, your intervention on his behalf has saved him that. I will, exceptionally, deal with this today with 10 penalty points to be applied to his licence but I will enhance the fine to take into account that relatively lenient disposal,” he added, fining Fulton £300 plus the £15 offender levy.