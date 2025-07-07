Portadown man was 'slurring his words and sweating' when police found him in charge of a car at a filling station, Craigavon court hears
Gary Edward Fulton, aged 52, from Westland Road, Portadown did not appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court to face a charge of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.
The court heard that on December 16 last year at 12.40am, police received a report of a man who appeared to be unfit to drive at Bridge Street Filling Station in Portadown.
Officers noted the defendant was in the driver’s seat with the keys of the Ford Focus on him.
“The officer noted him to have unusual movements, sweating, slurring his words and constricted pupils,” said a prosecutor, adding that an “empty bag of suspected Class A” was found in the car.
“The defendant said he could not stand for a prolonged period of time due to pain in his leg,” she said, adding police brought Fulton to hospital.
Fulton’s solicitor, Mr John McCamley, said his client was going to the shop to get some things for the house.
“He doesn’t accept the inability to stand stopped him from driving. He was fit to drive but he does accept the officer’s observations are correct and the forensics on the blood tests are correct.”
No information on those forensic blood tests were shared in open court.
Mr McCamley said there is medical evidence regarding the defendant’s hip replacement.
“He isn’t here today as he is now bedbound for six weeks,” he said.
The solicitor told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that when his client is ‘up and about’ again he will need transport.
"He’s a single man who lives alone,” said the solicitor, asking that the court deals with it in a way which doesn’t affect the defendant’s ability to drive ‘immediately’.
District Judge Ranaghan said that, without the benefit of a solicitor and Fulton’s ‘relevant record’, he would have disqualified the defendant for “a significant period”.
“Mr McCamley, your intervention on his behalf has saved him that. I will, exceptionally, deal with this today with 10 penalty points to be applied to his licence but I will enhance the fine to take into account that relatively lenient disposal,” he added, fining Fulton £300 plus the £15 offender levy.