A Portadown man, who drove at oncoming traffic during a police pursuit, has been jailed after pleading guilty to three breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Thomas Maccauley, aged 24, of Edward Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Maccauley pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, two counts of possession of a Class C drug, possession of a Class B drug, three counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and being concerned with the supply of a Class A drug and a Class B drug.

The court heard police were on patrol in the Dunkirk Road area of Waringstown on September 13, last year and spotted a Fiesta driven by a male but insured for a female only.

The defendant didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued. He began “to perform dangerous manoeuvres” and “purposefully moved towards oncoming traffic causing vehicles to emergency brake and take evasive action”.

The pursuit ended in Tandragee where the driver ran off but was found hiding in undergrowth by the dog unit.

Police found a black bag containing the defendant’s mobile phone, a bank card in his name and suspected Class B and C drugs.

A check of his phone also showed a chat in which the defendant offered to supply cannabis. Another search was carried out on the defendant’s home where they found a second mobile phone, one pregablin tablet and digital scales.

He was arrested for a number of offences including breaching the SOPO on September 13 last year for failing to notify of a relationship. A prosecutor revealed he had been in the relationship with the woman for two to three months and had given her a false name.

He was also accused of breaching the SOPO by using, on the same date, a cloud or similar remote storage device capable of storing digital images without approval from his Designated Risk Manager.

The defendant was further in breach of the SOPO on the same date by using a device which has internet access without the approval of his Designated Risk Manager. The prosecutor revealed he was “suspected of having access to Facebook and a profile was provided”.

Maccauley’s lawyer said the defendant has been in custody since his arrest last September.

“After his arrest he was subject to a licence recall. Given these matters were pending he hasn’t been in a position to apply for parole.

“I accept these offences are serious,” said the lawyer. In relation to the dangerous driving, he said "thankfully there was no accident caused”.

Regarding the SOPO breaches, the lawyer said: “There is no suggestion that there was any ulterior offending.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Maccauley was “only 24” but faced “a raft of offences”.

For dangerous driving Maccauley was banned from driving for one year and for failing to stop he was fined £200 and an immediate warrant of seven days. For the Class B and C drugs possession he was given a two-month jail term on each, concurrent.

For all the SOPO breaches he was given a five-month jail term. For the concern in the supply of Class A and B he was given three-month jail terms on each. All sentences to run concurrently and he must pay £25 offender levy.