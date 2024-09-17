Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man, with 157 previous convictions, who called police paedophiles and urinated in a cell, has been given a 14-month suspended jail term.

Ryan Pepper, from Westland Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday charged with two counts of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Pepper is aged 31 and has 157 entries on his record including 22 for criminal damage.

The court heard that on August 2, this year, police were on patrol in Portadown and had reason to stop and speak with Pepper on another matter.

"During this interaction the defendant became unsteady on his feet and slurring his words,” said the Prosecutor, adding that a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out. During the search Pepper became “obstructive” and attempted to leave the area.

"He called police officers paedophiles and was shouting loudly in the street,” said the Prosecutor, adding that when a constable asked Pepper to calm down the defendant “continued to used profanities and shout”. He was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Whilst being transferred to Lurgan Custody Suite, he spat on the floor of the police cell van and the glass separating him and the officers. He was arrested for criminal damage. Prior to interview he urinated in the police cell and was further arrested for criminal damage.

Pepper’s barrister, Mr Aaron Thompson said: “Mr Pepper sadly has an atrocious record with over 150 convictions.” The barrister added that this is the first time in a long time that Pepper had bail pending his court appearance.

"Because his record is so bad and he tends to offend in the Portadown or Lurgan area, he’s not granted bail. He tends to come to court waiting for directions in cases and by that time he has generally served a couple of months in custody, pleads guilty and always receives an immediate prison sentence,” said the barrister, adding that Pepper does have "shortfalls” and issues with Probation.

"He has a poverty of expression when dealing with authority and doesn’t always deal with that well,” said Mr Thompson.

The barrister added that Pepper’s friend died some years ago and the friend’s mother, whom the defendant was close to, has since died and Pepper is keen to go to her funeral. However if he was in prison it would not fall under the remit for compassionate release.

"If he got a suspended sentence, that is one way that he could achieve that,” said Mr Thompson. “I know that is something that troubles him as he feels he has let himself down by committing offences.”

He added: “Mr Pepper knows well that custody follows his behaviour and follows him around like a shadow.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said before Mr Thompson began speaking he was minded to give Pepper a custodial sentence.

"Urinating and spitting in cells is disgusting behaviour,” said the District Judge who directed that any other cases across Northern Ireland relating to Pepper be directed to Craigavon.

In relation to the criminal damage counts, he sentenced Pepper to 14 months in prison on each charge suspended for 18 months.

For the disorderly behaviour he was sentenced to a three months jail term suspended for 18 months. All jail terms to run concurrently.