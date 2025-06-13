A solicitor for a 39-year-old woman, charged with sexually assaulting a police officer, says the body-worn footage ‘is helpful’ to the defence.

Louise Rodgers, aged 39, from Braeside Manor, Dromore is facing a single charged of sexual assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

She is charged with intentionally touching a PSNI officer on October 28 last year, in circumstances that the touching was sexual and he didn’t consent.

At Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, Rodgers’ solicitor Mr Richard Monteith asked to organise a date to contest the charge.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This is an alleged sexual assault on a police officer and the police officer’s body-worn footage is apparently on during that alleged sexual assault and there is an apparent request on the footage to turn it off.”

Mr Monteith said: “I’ve seen the body-worn and that is why I am fixing it for contest.

The district judge asked if the issue is the body-worn footage.

Mr Monteith said: “The evidence of the police officer is obviously contested and the evidence of the body-worn is very helpful.”

He said there was no issues around the interview. “The interview is clear. She makes her case.” He said interviewing officers weren’t required for the contest day.

A date was set for contest on June 30.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I think this matter will largely depend on the footage and the credibility issue.”

Mr Monteith said: “If someone is going to prosecute actually looks at the body worn, it might shorten matters.”

District Judge Ranaghan said he was happy to do that on the morning of the contest.