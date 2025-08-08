South Derry man found with 'orange pills' in his wallet is fined a total of £300 on drug charges

A South Derry man who was found with ‘orange pills’ in his wallet, was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender’s levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on drug charges.

Thirty-three-year-old William George Milligan from William Street, Bellaghy, admitted charges of illegal possession of pregabalin, Alprazolam, Tapentadol, and diazepam on May 26 2023.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that checks following an incident at a cafe in Ballymoney, led police to a house at Queen’s Avenue, Magherafelt, where they spoke to the defendant and carried out a search.

The lawyer said orange pills were found in Millgan’s wallet and a search and a quantity of tablets were found during searches.

He said the defendant told police they were for personal use.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes remarked that his approach to these types of cases is simple, those who sell drugs go to jail and “those idiots” who take them and bring harm on themselves are fined.