A Co Armagh man, with an “appalling record” has been given a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to cocaine possession.

Ryan Adam Pepper, aged 32, from Westland Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to possession of the Class A drug cocaine.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Pepper was arrested for a separate matter on September 6 last year. While in police custody police noticed him “grab at his boxers” and “suspected that he may be attempting to expose himself”.

A Prosecutor said: “Police advised him against this as it may lead to further offences. As police glanced away the defendant quickly moved his hands up towards his mouth.”

Police noticed something plastic in his mouth and removed it. Following forensic tests it was found to be cocaine.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked how much cocaine it was. “I take it was a small amount if it was concealed in his underpants?”

Barrister, Mr Aaron Thompson said it was “comparatively small” amount of cocaine. "Mr Pepper has accepted that he really isn’t a good candidate for Probation or anything like that. You can see from his criminal record – it does him no credit whatsoever – his record is extensive.”

The barrister added there are “limited shoots of progress”. He said he had dealt with Pepper for 10 years with “so many cases” where he had been out of custody for a short period of time.

"You will see he constantly received prison sentences,” said Mr Thompson, adding the defendant had received a suspended sentence on September 13, days after this incident and is fortunate not to be in breach of that.

"That’s the end of his record as far as I can see,” said the barrister, adding that it was an achievement given his record and the “biggest sign of progress”.

"He is living in more stable accommodation,” said Mr Thompson, who said Pepper had issues with relationships in the past and been “put out of the Craigavon, Portadown and Lurgan areas” and struggled to have sustained addresses.

"This is the best run he’s had,” said the barrister. "I hope that’s something he builds on.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Your record is appalling but there are limited shoots of progress.”

Pepper was sentenced to three months in jail suspended for 18 months.