A Craigavon teenager, who was spotted kicking at his mother’s door by police, has apologised for his “very poor behaviour”.

Michael Whitla, aged 18, from Moylinn House, Legahory Centre, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with causing criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court that on June 14 this year police received a report that the defendant was outside his mother’s address in Coronation Street, Lurgan. Police saw Whitla kicking the front door multiple times.

When the police went to speak to Whitla he "tensed up and was shouting and swearing in the street”.

"This was the third reported incident with the defendant in the previous few hours having kept returning to the address causing a nuisance,” the Prosecutor told the court.

He was arrested and taken to Craigavon Hospital for medical treatment. Whilst in the cell van he pulled the rubber off the cell van frame and spat twice in the cell van. He was further arrested for criminal damage.

Whitla’s solicitor, Mr Conor Downey said his client had just turned 18 and is unemployed.

“Unfortunately he had a lot of alcohol taken. He can remember very little about the incident and wants to apologise for his very poor behaviour,” said Mr Downey.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said this didn’t quite reach the custody threshold but said Whitla’s behaviour in the back of the van was “worse than I thought” and fined him £250 for the criminal damage plus the Offender Levy of £15.

Regarding the disorderly behaviour, the District Judge said it wasn’t the worst he’d seen but fined him £100.