A man who grabbed a police officer by the leg while being put into a cell van, has been fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender’s levy.

Gareth Phillip Brooks, aged 37, a sub contractor, from Desertmartin Road, Tobermore, admitted resisting police and common assault on March 30.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that at approximately 12.30am, police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance and located Brooks within the property.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant became aggressive and violent towards police and leg restraints and handcuffs were used to restrain him.

She said Brooks continued to resist and while being put into a cell van, grabbed a constable by the calf causing redness to his skin.

The lawyer said in custody the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him.

A defence lawyer said Brooks was heavily intoxicated and from bodycam footage had been compliant most of the time with police until being placed in the cell van.