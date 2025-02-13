Two men in court accused of having details of serving police officers on their mobile phones
Brian Francis Cavlan (49), of Coronation Park, Aughnacloy, is accused of possessing a record of information useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, namely two spreadsheets and screenshots of portions of a spreadsheet containing details of serving police officers and staff on April 12 last.
Rory Martin Logan (43) whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, is charged with possessing a record of information that would be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a spreadsheet containing details of serving police officers and staff on June 11 last.
A detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.
He said they were arrested on Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations into the New IRA and their activities following the recovery of a radio controlled improvised explosive device in Co Louth in June last.
The court heard that two spreadsheets containing the names of police officers and screenshots were found in six locations following an examination of Cavlan's phone, and a similar spreadsheet was found on Logan's phone.
The officer said neither of the accused provided passcodes or pins to police to access the phones and refused to engage with police during interview.
A bail application in respect of Cavlan was refused on the grounds that it could not be managed and there was a risk of further offending.
They were remanded into custody to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on February 25.