Two men were remanded in custody when they appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with offences linked to the major PSNI data breach.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Francis Cavlan (49), of Coronation Park, Aughnacloy, is accused of possessing a record of information useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, namely two spreadsheets and screenshots of portions of a spreadsheet containing details of serving police officers and staff on April 12 last.

Rory Martin Logan (43) whose address was given as HM Prison Maghaberry, is charged with possessing a record of information that would be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a spreadsheet containing details of serving police officers and staff on June 11 last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

Strabane Magistrates Court. Credit: Google Maps

He said they were arrested on Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations into the New IRA and their activities following the recovery of a radio controlled improvised explosive device in Co Louth in June last.

The court heard that two spreadsheets containing the names of police officers and screenshots were found in six locations following an examination of Cavlan's phone, and a similar spreadsheet was found on Logan's phone.

The officer said neither of the accused provided passcodes or pins to police to access the phones and refused to engage with police during interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bail application in respect of Cavlan was refused on the grounds that it could not be managed and there was a risk of further offending.

They were remanded into custody to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on February 25.